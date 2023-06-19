No, alcohol is not a good option to improve your heart health | Verify

It sounds too good to be true. A study published by experts at Massachusetts General Hospital found alcohol is linked to lowering the risk of heart disease.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A hot topic trending on social media right now is getting everyone talking. Is alcohol actually good for you?

It sounds too good to be true. A study published by experts at Massachusetts General Hospital found alcohol is linked to lowering the risk of heart disease. Is that true?

THE QUESTION:

Is drinking alcohol a good option if you want to improve your heart health?

OUR SOURCES

No, drinking alcohol is not a good option if you want to improve your heart health.

WHAT WE FOUND:

Dr. Farah said there's a lot of debate surrounding this topic. She tells WCNC Charlotte the study from Mass Gen looked at how alcohol impacts anxiety and its effects on the brain.

"It's not a direct correlation for the heart by any means," Farah said.

An article published by the American Heart Association back in 2019 said the best-known positive health effect of alcohol is a slight increase in HDL or good cholesterol.

However, the American Heart Association said regular physical activity is a more effective way to raise HDL cholesterol.

Farah said if you're looking for ways to improve your heart health, you probably shouldn't reach for that glass of red wine on the counter.

"Red wine, yes, there is a component that has some beneficial effect on the heart. However, the adverse effects of alcohol far outweigh the beneficial effects," Farah said.

While some say alcohol is a great way to relieve stress, Farah and the American Heart Association both say there are better ways to alleviate stress.

Staying physically active, eating healthy foods, getting enough sleep, and maintaining a positive attitude are good ways to manage stress.

"Managing your other risk factors like high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, smoking cessation, all of those are important in having a healthy heart," Farah said.