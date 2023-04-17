North Carolina and South Carolina were among the top five states where people are searching the term “allergies” on Google.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Over the weekend, the pollen count was pretty high and that could have activated your allergies.

This season especially has been rough for people with allergies, WCNC Charlotte found North Carolina and South Carolina were among the top five states where people are searching the term “allergies” on Google.

Wake Up Charlotte's Meghan Bragg found the top questions about allergies from the Carolinas. Here are the answers to those questions.

THE SOURCES:

THE QUESTION

Do allergies make you tired?

THE ANSWER

Yes, allergies can make you tired.

WHAT WE FOUND

The Cleveland Clinic explains your body will respond by making antibodies, which has your body working overtime and can indeed make you tired.

"Allergy sufferers tend to have more trouble sleeping at night," Gupta said. "So you don't sleep well you feel bad the next day so it's multiple factors that add to that."

THE QUESTION

Does working out help with your allergies?

THE ANSWER

Yes, working out can help with your allergies as long as you do that workout inside.

WHAT WE FOUND

"It seems as if more and more studies are showing that it does help and exercise in general strengthens the immune system and have a more robust response," Gupta said.

The Chicago Chiropractic and Sports Injury Centers found that although exercise won't eliminate allergies completely, it will help reduce symptoms. The study showed physical activity leads to stronger blood flow, which can help reduce the inflammation associated with an allergic reaction.

However, Gupta said it also depends on where you work out.

"If you do have allergies and you are out there running doing some sort of exercise one thing that exercise can do is make you breathe harder and you're taking in more air and that means you're taking in more allergens," Gupta explained.

