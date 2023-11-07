Yes, if you live in a home with an HOA, it can require certain decor like an American flag | Verify

Can a community with an HOA force you to display certain home decorations like an American flag? Let's verify.

GASTONIA, N.C. — A new community for people 55 and older, set to be built in Gastonia, is causing a stir on social media.

It’s called 1776 Gastonia and each resident will have to fly the American flag in front of their homes at all times.

Many people on the internet are asking if this is legal. Can they enforce this rule?

OUR SOURCES

Brock Fankhauser, owner and founder of Great American Homes, the developer for 1776 Gastonia

Attorney Gary Mauney

Civil Litigation Attorney Thomas Thurman

THE ANSWER

Yes, if you live in a home with an HOA, it can require certain decor and architectural elements, like an American flag.

WHAT WE FOUND

Fankhauser said each new resident will be given an American flag to display in front of their home, he said they’re treating it like a fixed architectural element.

“So if it's a garage door, a coach light, an address plaque, we believe that the architectural element is the consistency that we want to be maintained in the future," he said.

If you're thinking the requirement goes against your first amendment rights, both of the attorneys we spoke with told us it's important to understand what the amendment actually protects.

"The government is the only entity or person if you will, that can take away your constitutional rights a private entity you don't have any constitutional rights with respect to private entities like for instance, a homeowner's association, your rights are basically contractual," Mauney said.

For any future homeowner, both lawyers said you should always carefully read the neighborhood’s covenants.

"A lot of people don't read their covenants before they buy into a community and a great cautionary tale," Thurman said. "Absolutely read your HOA covenants before you buy into a community because there can be some pretty specific and unique stuff in there that you might not like.”

So if you don't want to fly the flag in front of your home, Mauney said you should probably find another place to live.

“They're gonna be able to enforce that in all likelihood, and if you don't like that, then don't move there," Mauney said.



