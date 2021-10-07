Answering your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine

We continue to get questions about the COVID-19 vaccine. With the amount of misinformation out there, many have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We continue to get questions about the COVID-19 vaccine. With the amount of misinformation out there, many have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.

THE QUESTION:

Can they mix vaccine brands when it comes to getting the booster shot?

OUR SOURCES:

THE ANSWER:

No, you should not be mixing brands when getting a booster shot.

WHAT I FOUND:

According to the CDC, authorized boosters are only for those who received the Pfizer vaccine originally. These boosters are suggested for people who are 65 years or older, those who have medical conditions that put them at high risk, or people who work in a setting where they could be exposed to the virus.

"There is no danger in mixing the vaccine, but the recommendation currently from the CDC and FDA is staying with the same company if you can," Dr. Stanton said.

THE QUESTION:

Do I need to get the vaccine since there are breakthrough cases anyway?

THE ANSWER:

Yes, you should still get vaccinated despite breakthrough cases. Your chances of getting really sick go down significantly if you are vaccinated.

WHAT WE FOUND:

The latest data chart from Atrium Health shows of the 186 people on life support in one of their hospitals with COVID-19 only four are vaccinated, meaning 98% are unvaccinated. The CDC states breakthrough cases are expected because no vaccine is 100% effective. However, they say the vaccine makes illness less severe for those who are vaccinated and get sick.

"The vaccine will still protect you and prevent about 2/3 of cases associated with the delta variant even higher before that and still prevent about 90% of deaths," Dr. Staton said.

THE QUESTION:

Are more people who are vaccinated spreading the virus than those who are unvaccinated?

THE ANSWER:

No, people who are vaccinated are not spreading the virus more than people who are unvaccinated.

WHAT WE FOUND:

The latest data from the CDC shows from January through April, there were 10,262 breakthrough infections total during a time when the US was logging 34,00 new cases a day on the low end and 313,000 at its peak.

Though vaccinated people can still spread the virus, Dr. Staton tells us people who are vaccinated are less likely to get it.

"What we are seeing in most cases is that someone in the household is unvaccinated is spreading it to others in the household," Dr. Staton.