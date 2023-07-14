FACT CHECK: Examining the risks of aspartame

Aspartame is an artificial sweetener and is most commonly used as a sugar substitute in foods and beverages like diet drinks. But is it safe for you to consume?

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The World Health Organization's new report about the safety of Aspartame is raising some concerns that's caused many to question whether or not it's safe to have it.

Aspartame is an artificial sweetener and is most commonly used as a sugar substitute in foods and beverages like diet drinks. But is it safe for you to consume? Open any article, and you may find conflicting information. We took these concerns straight to the experts.

SOURCES:

WHAT WE FOUND:

Wikoff noted Aspartame is used in many food products a lot of people might not even know to contain it.

"So in addition to the beverages, it can also be in chewing gum, yogurts, and other food types," Wikoff said.

Wikoff said it's a relatively simple compound that our body is able to metabolize quickly. Despite it being in a bunch of things, Wikoof said the study shows Aspartame is ok to ingest in moderation.

"This means that globally regulatory agencies charged with evaluating food safety continue to consistently conclude that aspartame is a safe food ingredient," Wikoff said.

Dr. Shepard said the agency has four categories it uses to rank items for safety. Aspartame now falls into the "Possibly carcinogenic to humans category," which means it ranks below known carcinogens like alcohol and tobacco.

The agency said this falls under this particular classification because more research is needed to prove its harm. Our experts say consuming Aspartame is generally safe, but too much of anything isn't good.

WCNC Charlotte's Verify series is all about trying to make a difference in the Carolinas by making sure the community has the correct information. WCNC Charlotte outlines concisely what we know and what we don't know. Sometimes the answer can be surprising. Watch previous stories where we verify social media claims in the YouTube playlist below and subscribe to get updated when new videos are uploaded.

"I think the bottom line is we don't have good evidence you should go to your refrigerator and clear it of all the diet sodas," Dr. Shepard said. "When we think about what we do and eat, moderation is key."

Dr. Shepard said it's safe to consume 40 milligrams of Aspartame per kilogram of body weight a day. This means an adult weighing 154 pounds would need to drink more than nine to fourteen cans of diet soda with Aspartame daily to go over the acceptable daily intake.

VERIFY is dedicated to helping the public distinguish between true and false information. The VERIFY team, with help from questions submitted by the audience, tracks the spread of stories or claims that need clarification or correction. Have something you want VERIFIED? Text us at 704-329-3600 or visit VERIFY.

Related Articles Sweetener found in diet sodas deemed possible cancer cause, but experts consider it safe in moderation