With the omicron variant looming, could that affect the games? While it’s still too soon to know, we are learning more about if athletes have to be vaccinated.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — THE QUESTION

Are Olympic athletes required to get vaccinated?

OUR SOURCES

THE ANSWER

No, Olympic athletes are not required to get vaccinated.

WHAT WE FOUND

The IOC is working with each country’s national Olympic committee to encourage and assist all Games participants to get vaccinated before they go to China. It is also continuing to support access to vaccine doses. According to the IOC Playbook, “It will be mandatory to be fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to departure for China, in order to be allowed in the closed loop system without quarantine.”



The closed loop system allows athletes to enter China without undergoing a 21-day quarantine. Within the closed loop, all Games participants will be subject to daily health monitoring and testing, and will only be allowed to move between permitted destinations in dedicated Games transport. This is to ensure all COVID-19 measures are strictly followed and there is no contact with the general public or anyone outside of the closed loop.

If athletes are not vaccinated, they will need to undergo a 21-day quarantine in a dedicated facility upon arrival in Beijing. Once that is done, they will be allowed to enter the closed-loop system.

According to the playbook, exceptions may be granted for athletes and team officials on a case-by-case basis, based on medical reasons. However, those with an exemption must be ready to provide any necessary official medical documents to a joint expert panel, which both the IOC and the Beijing Olympic committee are part of.

