More and more states are putting stricter laws in place when it comes to balloon releases. But how does North Carolina compare?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In the summertime, there tend to be more outdoor parties and gatherings with fun decorations like balloons.

Several states have laws on the books that make releasing balloons illegal citing pollution and damage to wildlife. Viewer Betty B emailed us this question: "Since littering is illegal, aren't balloon releases illegal?"

THE QUESTION:

Is it illegal to release balloons here in Charlotte?

OUR SOURCES:

THE ANSWER:

No, balloon releases are not illegal in Charlotte.

WHAT WE FOUND:

In an email, the City of Charlotte said, "There are no city ordinances mentioning balloon releases one way or the other."

However, Charlotte Code Enforcement said it's possible there's a state or federal law that could be in place on that.

As far as balloon releases in North Carolina, WCNC Charlotte found Wrightsville Beach does have an ordinance in place making it illegal to release balloons on town property, beachfront, and waters surrounding the town.

Ten states have laws that prohibit either large balloon releases or single balloons across the state. North Carolina is not one of them.

When it comes to federal laws, the FAA does have rules and regulations on when hot air balloons or weather can be released, but no federal laws surrounding balloon releases.