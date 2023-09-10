Fact check: When should you get the COVID-19 vaccine?

Doctors say you can expect to have peak antibodies about four weeks after getting vaccinated. Here's how long those antibodies will last.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With the new COVID-19 vaccine available at pharmacies and in doctor's offices across the country, some people are wondering when they should get their next shot to increase their immunity ahead of the holiday season.

WCNC Charlotte's VERIFY team received several questions from a viewer about the new vaccine, ranging from the best time to get vaccinated to the best time of day for maximum effectiveness.

OUR SOURCES

WHAT WE FOUND

According to the CDC, the new COVID-19 vaccine targets a subvariant of the omicron variant. The CDC said this should work against other circulating variants. Viewer Lori W. wanted to know when she and her husband should get the vaccine so it's most effective.

Kohli said if you're waiting to get your shots in November or December, you should rethink that decision and change your appointment if possible.

“It's true that your peak antibodies are about two-to-four weeks after you get boosted," Kohli said. "But they don't just go away after those four weeks, they have a plateau."

If people want to time their shot perfectly for holiday travel, Kohli said now is the time to get your shot.

“Get it by Halloween," Kohli said. "You'll have peak antibodies and you'll keep them through the Christmas time."

A study from Yale Medicine says the updated vaccines are not expected to prevent all cases of COVID-19. The aim is to reduce severe illness, hospitalization, and even death. According to the CDC, North Carolina experienced a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations at this time last year as well as 2021, with most of the spike happening around December.

As for how long the protection lasts, Kohli said your antibodies will peak from four weeks to about four months after getting the shot. That's when your antibodies will begin to decrease, making you more vulnerable to severe illness or hospitalization.

If you're wondering what time of day you should get the vaccine? Kohli has an answer.

“So if you think about our immune system, it follows a circadian rhythm, and it's maximal when we're sleeping," she said. "So if you go in the afternoon to get your shot, that means it's going to sort of kick in most when you're sleeping."

Contact Meghan Bragg at mbragg@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

WCNC Charlotte's Verify series is all about trying to make a difference in the Carolinas by making sure the community has the correct information. WCNC Charlotte outlines concisely what we know and what we don't know. Sometimes the answer can be surprising. Watch previous stories where we verify social media claims in the YouTube playlist below and subscribe to get updated when new videos are uploaded.



