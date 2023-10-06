No, bleaching your carved pumpkin is not dangerous to wildlife. As long as you do it correctly

Some people swear by bleaching their pumpkins so they’ll last into November. However, one social media post says doing that could be dangerous to wildlife.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This weekend, many will head to pumpkin patches to pick their perfect pumpkin for Halloween display.

Since it’s just the first week of October, the pumpkin will need to last several weeks. Some people swear by bleaching their pumpkins so they’ll last into November. However, one social media post says doing that could be dangerous to wildlife.

Carving the perfect pumpkin is something many families will do this October. To give it a longer shelf life, some people dump the jack-o-lantern in vinegar or even a bleach solution.

Clorox, a company that makes bleach, said to preserve a carved pumpkin, you can dilute the bleach by adding no more than a tablespoon of bleach per gallon of water and then dunk your pumpkin in for a few seconds.

THE QUESTION:

Will putting you're carved pumpkin in a bleach solution cause harm to wildlife?

OUR SOURCES:

THE ANSWER:

No, as long as you are diluting the bleach properly, you can use it to preserve your carved pumpkins, and it will not harm any wildlife that consumes the pumpkin.

WHAT WE FOUND:

Bleach is commonly used in agriculture, but the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) cautions against its household use to clean raw fruits and vegetables intended for consumption.

But what about pumpkins?

"As long as people are properly diluting the bleach, which should be one tablespoon of bleach to one gallon of water, they just submerge the pumpkin for a minute, there is no harm to the animals," Gordon said.

Gordon said that’s because there is not a lot of bleach in the solution, so the bleach dries up quickly and harmlessly.

"They are not drinking the bleach when eating the pumpkin later," Gordon said.

She said the real issue for animals is decoration like fake spider webs.

In Charlotte, Gordon said they get about 6 to 10 calls every year about a bird stuck in the webbing.

"It's important that if they do put stuff out, they are looking at it every day," Gordon said.

Contact Meghan Bragg at mbragg@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

WCNC Charlotte's Verify series is all about trying to make a difference in the Carolinas by making sure the community has the correct information. WCNC Charlotte outlines concisely what we know and what we don't know. Sometimes the answer can be surprising. Watch previous stories where we verify social media claims in the YouTube playlist below and subscribe to get updated when new videos are uploaded.