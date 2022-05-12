VERIFY: What you need to know about blood clots

After the news of Al Roker, the term blood clot spiked on google trends. We are looking at some of the top questions are asking google on blood clots.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For the second time in just weeks, Today Show's Al Roker was rushed to the hospital as he battles blood clots.

This has now raised questions from viewers about blood clots.

OUR SOURCES:

According to the Mayo Clinic, blood clots are gel-like clumps of blood. They may cause medical attention if they are in your legs, lungs, and brain. About 900 thousand Americans are affected by blood clots each year.

THE QUESTION:

Is it common to get blood clots from the COVID-19 vaccine?

THE ANSWER:

No, it is not common to get blood clots from the COVID-19 vaccine.

WHAT WE FOUND:

There was some concern that the johnson and johnson vaccine was causing blood clots. However, according to Weill Cornell Medicine, among the 6.8 million recipients of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, there were just six possible cases of blood clots in the brain.

"When it comes down to risk versus benefit, no vaccine, including the Covid-19 vaccine, the benefit outweighs the risk. It went through safe and rigorous trials, and as such, it's not one of the potential causes of getting a blood clot," Dr. Chaudhari said.

The National Library of Medicine also states blood clots are ten times more likely to contract Covid-19 not by taking the vaccine.

THE NEXT QUESTION:

Does vigorous exercise cause blood clots?

THE ANSWER:

No, vigorous exercise does not cause blood clots.

WHAT WE FOUND:

"Exercise as such should not cause any blood clot, no matter the amount like even if it's whether it's 10 minutes of walking versus running an ultra marathon itself does not cause blood clots," Dr. Chaudhari said.

In order to avoid blood clots, the Mayo Clinic encourages people to move, avoid sitting for long periods, lower blood pressure and lose weight.

