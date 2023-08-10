Verify: If you're using your windshield wipers in the Carolinas, do you have to have your headlights on?

With all the rain we saw early Thursday morning, some people on the roadways had their hazards on or didn't have their headlights on. Is this legal?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With all the rain we saw early Thursday morning, some people on the roadways had their hazards on or no lights. So we are looking at some of the rules of the road in the Carolinas.

OUR SOURCES:

THE QUESTION:

Do you have to have your headlights on when using your windshield wipers in North and South Carolina?

THE ANSWER:

Yes, you have to have your headlights on when using your windshield wipers in North and South Carolina.

WHAT WE FOUND:

Both North and South Carolina law, clearly state drivers are required to turn on their headlights while operating windshield wipers during inclement weather.

"You're supposed to have your lights on if it's raining, that's the law, Mauney said.

THE QUESTION:

Is it illegal to drive with your hazards on when it rains?

THE ANSWER:

No, it is not illegal to drive with your hazards on when it rains, but officials don’t recommend it.

WHAT WE FOUND:

In about half of U.S. states, it's illegal to drive anywhere with your hazard lights on, according to AAA. That’s not the case in the Carolinas. Drivers here can use their hazard lights when driving. There's no law preventing it, but officials say it’s not the safest option.

"Hazards during inclement weather can really distract other motorists. It can be a hazard for other motorists on the roadway. So it's not recommended that you use them,” Wright said.

WCNC Charlotte's Verify series is all about trying to make a difference in the Carolinas by making sure the community has the correct information. WCNC Charlotte outlines concisely what we know and what we don't know. Sometimes the answer can be surprising. Watch previous stories where we verify social media claims in the YouTube playlist below and subscribe to get updated when new videos are uploaded.

