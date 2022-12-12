Looking for cheap flights? Here are the cheapest months

Keyes tells WCNC flights can drop nearly 80 percent in January and February compared to December.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Millions will take to the sky in just a few weeks traveling for the holidays.

Hopefully, you already got those tickets, as prices skyrocket this time of year. So, should you save that trip for later?

Google flights show the Friday before Christmas to the Monday after from Charlotte to Miami. The average price for a roundtrip is close to $500. Traveling to Cleveland, Ohio, is around $600, and to Denver, the average cost is about $350.

"Around Jan. 7 or so, it flips overnight from the most expensive time of the year to travel to the cheapest two months of the entire year, that’s January and February," Keyes said.

Keyes tells WCNC flights can drop nearly 80% in January and February compared to December. So let's take a look at some flights.

American, Delta, and Southwest show a round trip to Miami from Dec. 22 to Dec. 26 is around $500 to $600.

Compare that to Jan. 19 to the 23, and it's about 1$00 to $200 cheaper for the same roundtrip.

Three are even better deals to other locations.

“Charlotte to Denver over New Year is $586. Just three weeks later, that same round trip is $161,” Keyes said.

Keyes tells WCNC there are several reasons why January and February are the best months.

"January and February are the cheapest months because you have so many families, students, teachers who can't travel, and you have a lot of folks that don’t think about traveling cause they just went over the winter holiday," Keyes said.

He also said there is a travel hangover from flying places. If you're going to book those January and February trips, it's best to do it now.

