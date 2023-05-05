According to CMPD's website, the police department developed the volunteer program in 2004 to help reduce crime and increase community involvement.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — You may have seen them driving a vehicle that looks a lot like a CMPD police car, but they’re not law enforcement officers.

Now, a post on social media has people questioning what CMPD's “citizens on patrol” are able to do.

It’s a volunteer program that helps with crime reduction and community improvements in Charlotte, but people want to know, can they pull you over or even arrest you?

OUR SOURCES

THE ANSWER

No, CMPD's Citizens on Patrol can not pull someone over.

WHAT WE FOUND

According to CMPD's website, the police department developed the volunteer program in 2004 to help reduce crime and increase community involvement.

Each volunteer gets 80 hours of training for the job, they wear uniforms, and drive marked vehicles that resemble police cars.

They do not carry weapons, nor do they have the power to arrest. Their duties can include checking abandoned vehicles, directing traffic, or visiting businesses, schools, hotels, and residential neighborhoods.

But can they pull someone over?

In an email, CMPD told us:

They are not able to pull drivers over. They are allowed to issue citations when vehicles are illegally parked in handicapped spaces or fire lanes.

