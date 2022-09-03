CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We started hearing reports of a letter circulating on social media that stated Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools was implementing a new dress code policy, so we wanted to see if it was true.
Is a letter stating the CMS Board of Education voted for a unified dress code policy real?
No, a letter stating the CMS Board of Education voted for a unified dress code policy is not real.
Eddie Perez, the Media Relations Specialist for CMS, said the district is in fact getting questions about a fake letter that surfaced, indicating the CMS Board of Education voted to establish a unified dress code policy. In an email to WCNC Charlotte, he stated "The letter is a fake and its contents are false."
He also supplied a letter sent to CMS families that stated:
"A fake letter is circulating in the community that states that our Board of Education voted to establish a unified dress code policy. This is not true. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education has taken no such action for students or staff. Please disregard this letter should you come across this misinformation."
CMS families also got a voicemail stating the same thing.
The CMS Board of Education met on Tuesday, March 8, and a new dress code was not on their agenda at all.
We also reached out to CMS board chair Elyse Dashew. In an email to WCNC Charlotte, she said "The letter is not real. The board learned about it this afternoon."
