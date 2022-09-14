A viewer told us they are seeing more and more families use the CMS playgrounds after school.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Now that school is back in session, the playgrounds are full of students during the day. A viewer told us they are seeing more and more families use the CMS playgrounds after school.

So can families use the playgrounds outside of school hours?

A viewer sent us this message saying:

Are school grounds open to the public when school is not open? I have seen numerous people using school property playgrounds, having picnics, or just hanging out when schools are closed. I thought school property was private, especially when you are entering a fenced-in area that is posted CMS property with no trespassing.

THE ANSWER:

Yes, families can enjoy CMS playgrounds outside of school hours, as long as they respect the facility and the rules.

OUR SOURCES:

CMS tells us school property is considered public property, but that doesn't mean it's open to anyone at all times. They went on to say that families are allowed to enjoy the playgrounds outside of school hours.

However, a big birthday party, a public memorial, or a significant event needs approval first by the school system. During school hours, the playground is off-limits and only available for students in school.

CMS tells WCNC that every school is patrolled regularly, even when schools are out. They also say if you see any concerning behavior at one of the schools, report it to authorities.

