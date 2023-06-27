Several posts on the internet warns not to use Cocoa Mulch in your beds, saying it's toxic to dogs.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. —

Several posts on social media are warning pet owners of the dangers to their favorite furry animals.

THE QUESTION:

Is cocoa mulch actually toxic to dogs?

OUR SOURCES:

THE ANSWER:

Yes, cocoa mulch is toxic to dogs.

WHAT WE FOUND:

Cocoa mulch, a byproduct of cocoa production, is a dark brown mulch that is aesthetically and aromatically pleasing. However, the National Captial Poison Center warns the chocolatey scent produced by the mulch can tempt your pets to chew on mulch. They said cocoa mulch contains theobromine and caffeine, just like chocolate. These chemicals are poisonous to dogs.

Knicely tells WCNC Charlotte different brands of cocoa mulch will have different ingredients in them.

"It does it's got cocoa bean shells in it, most of them. I'm sure if you looked at the bags of different brands and stuff, you are going to see different ingredients listed," Knicely said.

Knicely said the mulch is dangerous for all dogs, and you should keep an especially close on puppies.

"Especially with those puppies, they want to put anything in their mouth, so really the message is you want to be careful with your dogs because if they ingest, it could not only give them gi upset, it could also cause an obstruction," Knicely said.

Thankfully, Knicely said if a dog eats this type of mulch, it likely will not kill them.

"There are not a lot of fatalities listed to the poison control, but definitely caused for gi and stomach upset," Knicely said.