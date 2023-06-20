Looking at coffee and how it can help prevent dementia

Some studies suggest drinking coffee can lower your risk of Alzheimer's or dementia, but doctors say more research is needed.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — June is Dementia Awareness Month and according to the Alzheimer's Association, more than 6 million Americans of all ages have Alzheimer's.

But could your morning coffee help prevent this disease?

There are several claims about coffee. WCNC Charlotte's VERIFY team received an email that suggests caffeine can actually help prevent Alzheimer's disease.

"This has been a very interesting area of study and research, and some preliminary data does show that there could be some benefit to caffeine to preventing or decreasing your risk of Alzheimer’s disease," Robinson said.

This paper published in the National Library of Medicine looked at several different studies about dementia and caffeine and found three out of the five studies support favorable effects against cognitive dementia.

"It seems like there may be some anti-inflammatory effect that is seen in caffeine that allows for your risk of dementia to be decreased when you consume cups of coffee," Robinson said.

Though many of these studies are favorable, Robinson said more studies need to be done to look at how much caffeine a person should consume.

"We are still trying to tease out exactly why there seem to be improved outcomes when it relates to Alzheimer’s when you have coffee drinkers," Robinson said.

The Alzheimer's Society also states there is no definitive answer to this question because previous studies have shown mixed results. Robinson said either way, drinks like coffee can be beneficial in moderation, as long as you are not adding too much of the extra stuff.

"A lot of people add in a lot of sugar or cream or high-fat items that may negate the health benefit you were going for," Robinson said.

