It's that time of year again-where the mosquitos are out. There are several remedies people suggest to get rid of them. One video claims coffee will do the trick.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's that time of year again-where the mosquitos are out. There are several remedies people suggest to get rid of them. But one video recommends throwing some coffee grounds in your yard can get rid of them for good.

So many of us will do anything to avoid getting bitten and feeling that itch.

CLAIM:

One video claims if you spread coffee around your yard, you can kiss those mosquitoes goodbye, for good.

OUR SOURCES:

THE ANSWER:

No, spreading coffee around your yard will not get rid of mosquitoes for good, but it could help reduce their population.

WHAT WE FOUND:

We showed Sloan Black the video, and he was skeptical.

"What I would say is that there is no 100% against mosquitoes," Black said.

However, he tells WCNC Charlotte the claim isn't totally off base.

"It will get rid of some mosquitoes, but it will not come close to eliminating the mosquito problem in your yard," Black said.

According to Black, that's because coffee produces a strong smell that covers up the carbon dioxide we exhale, which is what attracts mosquitoes in the first place.

"So when you have an essential oil or even coffee grounds to a certain extent that really overpowers their senses, and they don't like it," Black said.

While coffee won't eliminate mosquitoes, this study suggests it can help prevent them from laying eggs. In the study, a total of 3,306 eggs were laid by 60 females; only 11% of those eggs were laid in water containing coffee and the rest were laid in plain water.

"You can put coffee in that standing water, something that you can't tip out a French drain or something like that. It will reduce the amount of mosquito water but not eliminate it," Black said.

According to Black, the best place to put those coffee grounds, if you decide to do so, is around where you are sitting.

