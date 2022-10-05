Updated COVDID-19 flight information

If you fly out of the country, do you have to take a COVID-19 test to get back into the U.S.?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As summer is right around the corner, many of you are probably starting to plan your summer getaway. But before you do, there are some travel updates to be aware of.

THE FIRST QUESTION:

If you fly out of the country, do you have to take a COVID-19 test to get back into the U.S.?

THE ANSWER:

Yes, you have to test for COVID-19 before re-entering the United States.

WHAT WE FOUND:

The CDC states before boarding a flight to the United States, you are required to show a negative COVID-19 test result taken no more than one day before travel. If your test comes back positive while you're at your destination, the CDC said that's when you should isolate, and once you test negative, you can get a flight.

"Good news, is almost every airline is willing to work with you if you present that positive, they are not going to put you on that plane, and they are not going to make you pay for the difference," Orlando said.

THE NEXT QUESTION:

Do most airlines have a change fee if you want to change your flight?

THE ANSWER:

No, most airlines do not have a change fee as long as you book above basic economy.

WHAT WE FOUND:

Looking at the list of major airlines most say there is no change fee if you book above basic economy. However, you will still have to pay the fare difference if your new flight is more expensive.

"If you book that bottom of the barrel fare, you will be on the hook for a change fee if you do decide to voluntarily change your ticket," Orlando said.

AND FINALLY:

Will you get your money back if you cancel your flight?

THE ANSWER:

No, you will not get your money back if you cancel your flight.

WHAT WE FOUND:

"Flat out no, you will not get your money back if you cancel your flight," Ogando said. "The only way to get part of that money back is if it's through a flight voucher and only if you purchased a main cabin fare."