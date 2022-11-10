x
VERIFY

No, the new COVID-19 booster will not make you test positive for COVID-19

Dr. Robinson tells WCNC Charlotte the new booster is not made with a live virus.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With a new COVID-19 booster comes more questions. The newest booster was created to fight the omicron variant. 

THE QUESTION: 

Can the new booster make you test positive for COVID-19?

OUR SOURCES:

THE ANSWER: 

This is false.

No, the new COVID-19 booster will not make you test positive for COVID-19.

WHAT WE FOUND: 

"The COVID vaccine and the COVID booster do not cause a person to a falsely positive test with infection for COVID-19," Dr. Goldstein said. 

Dr. Robinson tells WCNC Charlotte the new booster is not made with a live virus.

"It does not give you an actual infection or mild infection or anything like that there are some vaccines that are made that way," Dr. Robinson said. 

The CDC shows the booster is an mRNA vaccine. mRNA vaccines are created to teach cells how to make a protein that triggers an immune response inside our bodies. 

"There are some antibody testing that can test positive, but that’s what we want we want an antibody response showing that it is able to handle the infection should you be exposed to it," Dr. Robinson said. 

