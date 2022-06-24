What countries require a COVID-19 test to enter?

The United States lifted its requirements for people to get a COVID-19 test before entering the US. What about other countires?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — International travel will be a lot easier as the United States lifted its requirements for people to get a COVID-19 test before entering the US. What about other Countries?

You need to show a negative test if you are not vaccinated to enter France. People traveling to Spain from the United States need to show they are vaccinated or show a negative test result before entering. If you are going to the Bahamas, all unvaccinated travelers ages two and older are required to take a COVID-19 test three days before entering.

Smith tells us though most places have dropped COVID-19 entry requirements, these are ever-changing.

"We have seen in some cases us to the week before travel where they drop the requirements so make sure you are on top of it and know exactly what to look out for as you enter," Smith said.

It's also good to note that some places still have mask requirements in place. So it's best to look at the country's website to see what you need before you travel.

