Yes, debt collectors can now message you on social media

A new rule went into place that allows debt collectors to reach out to people on social media through private messenger.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Nov. 30, a new Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) rule went into place that clarifies how debt collectors can communicate with you.

According to CFPB, debt collectors can now message people on social media.

THE QUESTION:

Can debt collectors reach out to you on social media?

OUR SOURCES:

THE ANSWER:

Yes, debt collectors can reach out to you on social media. However, once they reach out, you can opt-out of the messages.

WHAT WE FOUND:

"It gives them more opportunity to connect where people hang, and people are on their socials," Bartholomy said.

There are some rules that these debt collectors need to follow. They must contact you through private messages. They cannot post a comment on any of your pages that would be viewable by the general public of your followers.

They also need to identify themselves as debt collectors. Both Henry and Bartholomy agree it's important because scammers could take advantage of this new rule.

"Scammers don't care that they are breaking the law," Bartholomy said.

He went on to say if they have some way of grabbing onto your social feed, they are going to be the first ones tagging your friends and family.

"So if someone contacts you, take down the information, do some quick research, do your own Google search," Henry said.

According to CFPB, in each message, the debt collector must also provide you a way to opt-out of receiving further communication from them on social media.

"They have basically expanded that piece of the law to social, so if someone reaches out to you on your social feed and you don't want them to, just tell them, 'Don't contact me here, here are other ways to get in touch with me'," Bartholomy said.

Bartholomy told WCNC Charlotte it's up to the creditor to prove that you owe a debt. So you can ask them to send you documentation of what you owe. They, as creditors, are required to do this, so be sure to ask for their proof if you are not sure. This is another way to know if it's a scam or not.

