CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With fall here, we all love that autumn scent, and many of us will be lighting candles or plugging in diffusers with essential owners. One pet owner has a warning on Facebook that these diffusers can harm your pets.

A Facebook post gives a warning to dog owners saying the plug-in oil diffusers are unsafe for dogs and got one of her pups very sick.

Are oil diffusers unsafe for your pets to smell?

In most cases, oil diffusers are not dangerous for pets if they smell them. However, it can be hazardous if it gets on their skin or they ingest it.

These plug-ins and diffusers can smell lovely, but Dr. Wininger tells WCNC they can be dangerous for your pets if they ingest the oils.

"The primary reason is it's not so much for dogs and cats for inhaling these oils as opposed to getting them on their skin in their most concentrated forms," Dr. Wininger said.

Dr. Wininger tells WCNC that if they ingest the oil, it could lead to vomiting, diarrhea, and, depending on how much your pet consumes, liver failure. He says some oils are worse for pets than others.

"The essential oils are volatile organic compounds, and the oils we worry the most about are things like tee tree, penny oil, and pine oils," Dr. Wininger said.

Animal Poison Control and Dr. Wininger tell WCNC there is no harm if dogs or cats can smell the diffusers. You don't have to throw it away, but keep it in a place they can't get to. Animal Poison Control says if you notice your pet is coughing while the diffuser is running, you may want to get rid of it and choose a candle instead.

"The candles are probably not going to be as dangerous as the aerosols or the nebulizers cause they create oil droplets that can land on the skin," Dr. Wininger said.

