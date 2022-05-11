Does using eco mode in your car guarantee saving money on gas?

Consumers are looking for ways to save at the pump as gas prices look to surpass the previous record set in March.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The average price for a tank of gas in the Carolinas is more than one dollar higher on May 11 than it was a year ago.

Drivers have asked and passed around claims about what they can do to save money at the pump.

One claim is about the eco mode found in most modern cars and SUVs. Does it make a difference?

THE QUESTION

Does a car's eco mode guarantee money savings on gas?

OUR SOURCES

THE ANSWER

No, a car's eco mode does not guarantee money savings on gas -- especially if a driver isn't changing bad driving habits.

WHAT WE FOUND

Cars.com explained many cars on the road today have eco modes. Basically, it reduces how quickly a car accelerates and how quickly it shifts gears.

"The eco mode, what it's designed to do is really to make your car more efficient, make that technology more efficient," Wright said.

Wright said using eco mode can also train drivers to drive more conservatively, such as not excessively speeding or braking.

"It's not pushing a magic button that's gonna say, 'Hey, I'm saving a ton of fuel right now, I'm gonna save a ton of money,'" Wright said. "We all know driver habits override any kind of technology that we have in our vehicle. So if you do have that lead foot, eco mode is not going to help you one bit."

Wright said if your car has the eco mode option, though, it's not a bad idea to use it as gas prices continue to spike.