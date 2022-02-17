Both North and South Carolina have lotteries that fund education. But how that money is allocated might surprise you.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Teachers have been fighting for more pay since before the pandemic began.

But over the last two years, the demand has only grown. That has states, counties, and even districts giving teachers raises and bonuses. But is there other funding out there that isn’t being capitalized on?

THE QUESTION

Does money from the North Carolina or South Carolina Education Lotteries go towards teacher salaries?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

No, money from neither the North Carolina nor South Carolina Education Lotteries goes toward teacher salaries.

WHAT WE FOUND

Denton said, in North Carolina, the use of the money raised by the lottery is set by the state budget as approved by the general assembly.

According to the state budget, at least 50% of the total annual revenues shall be returned to the public in the form of prizes. The rest of the allocations are spread out, with education getting the second-largest amount. The budget breaks down education allocations for fiscal years 2021-2022 and 2022-2023. Noninstructional support personnel gets the biggest allocation when it comes to education, but noninstructional support personnel does not include teachers.

On The South Carolina Education Lottery’s website, it says lawmakers in the Palmetto State also make all decisions on how the lottery's net proceeds are appropriated.

The South Carolina Department of Administration lists where lottery appropriations went for the last 10 years. Nowhere is teacher pay mentioned.

According to the South Carolina Department of Education, “Education lottery appropriations are not used for teacher pay. Lottery appropriations predominately go towards scholarships for students to attend institutions of higher education. The General Assembly often times appropriates additional funds for other education needs such as school buses, technology, etc.”