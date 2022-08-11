Election day: The do's and don'ts of voting in the midterm election

Before you head out to the polls, we want to remind you of some of the "do's and don'ts" of voting.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Many of you will head to the polls today to cast your ballot in the 2022 midterm election. However, before you head out, we want to remind you of some of the "do's and don'ts" of voting.

Before you head to the polls, let's look at some common questions viewers have asked us, so you are prepared when you cast your vote!

OUR SOURCES:

THE FIRST QUESTION:

Do you need an ID to vote?

THE ANSWER:

In North Carolina, you do not need your ID. In South Carolina, you do need your ID.

WHAT WE FOUND:

In North Carolina, this has been an ongoing battle in the state on whether you need an ID to vote or not. The latest court ruling states voters do not need a photo ID to cast a ballot in the Tar Heel State.

In South Carolina, you need to show a standard driver's license or a voter registration card with a photo, passport, or federal military ID.

THE NEXT QUESTION:

Can you vote anywhere in North and South Carolina?

THE ANSWER:

No, you have to vote in your precinct.

WHAT WE FOUND:

During early voting, Dickerson tells WCNC anyone could vote at any early-voting location in the county. However, on election day, you must vote in your precinct in North and South Carolina.

THE FINAL QUESTION:

Can you wear political attire when you enter the voting booth?

THE ANSWER:

Yes, Dickerson tells WCNC in North Carolina, you are allowed to wear whatever you want, including T-shirts, buttons, and stickers that endorse a candidate. However, you can not yell political slogans at a polling place.

In South Carolina, you can not wear political apparel in the polling place.

Remember, you are also not allowed to take pictures in the voting area. This is against the law in North and South Carolina. Be sure to save the selfie for outside.

Contact Meghan Bragg at mbragg@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

