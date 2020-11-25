VERIFY: Do face shields count under NC's mask mandate, and do they protect others?

Some people use plastic face shields as a substitute for a cloth face covering. We had experts weigh in on how well they work.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina's tightened mask mandate begins on Wednesday, putting into sharp focus what exactly counts as a face covering under the law.

Some have been wearing plastic face shields instead of the fabric mask, but are these helpful in preventing COVID-19 spread?

THE QUESTION

Do plastic face shields count under Gov. Roy Cooper's mask mandate? Do face shields protect others?

THE ANSWER

No, face shields do not fulfill North Carolina's requirement to wear a mask in public. No, they are not as effective as cloth face masks in preventing the spread of the virus.

Here's what our sources had to say:

THE MASK MANDATE

According to Governor Roy Cooper's Executive Order No. 169, which details North Carolina's Phase 3, a face covering is defined as "a covering of the nose and mouth that is secured to the head with ties, straps, or loops over the ears and fits snugly against the side of a person's face."

The order states that the covering can be made of a variety of fabrics and, ideally, has at least two layers. The order goes on to state, "Based on recommendations from the CDC, face shields do not meet the requirements for Face Coverings."

This is a change from earlier in the pandemic. According to the language of the original mask mandate back in June, a face shield was once acceptable under the governor's order.

THE PROTECTION FACTOR

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, face shields are not meant to be a substitute for masks.

While the website states more research is needed on how much face shields do or do not slow the spread of the coronavirus, it also states, "Face shields have large gaps below and alongside the face, where your respiratory droplets may escape and reach others around you."

According to Dr. Katie Passaretti, an infection prevention director with Atrium Health, some studies show closer-fitting masks, like a cloth mask, are more effective in catching a person's respiratory secretions and protecting the wearer and those around them.

While she would not recommend using a face shield on its own, layering one over a cloth mask can provide added protection.

"It protects your eyes; it protects your mouth," she said. "So, you've got both levels of protection going on."