CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's the start of the spooky season, which means more people will be putting up outdoor holiday décor. It's not uncommon to see life-sized skeletons, glowing pumpkins, and fake cottony spiderwebs. But, some people on social media are asking if fake spiderwebs can cause problems for our wildlife.

THE QUESTION

Can fake decorative spiderwebs pose a danger to wildlife?

OUR SOURCES

THE ANSWER

Yes, fake decorative spiderwebs can be dangerous to wildlife.

WHAT WE FOUND

Experts say animal run-ins with these types of decorations are less common than with other human-made items, like glue traps, for example.

"I would say five cases or so a year, compared to something like a glue trap that we could see five cases in a week," Gordon said.

However, Rafael stressed that fake spiderwebs can still harm wildlife.

"So it's dangerous for chipmunks, birds, squirrels, toads, turtles, snakes," Rafael said. "Pretty much any wildlife can get caught up in them. It's very dangerous."

Owens said people could clear out the cobwebs altogether or place them mindfully, avoiding areas where birds might nest or rest.

"Make sure, if you put it up, that it's very visible because if people see it, the birds are going to be able to see it, and don't hang it across big areas where birds are flying," Owens said.

For people who just want to avoid the issue altogether, Rafael said you have options.

"There's the big rope spider web, so it's not as small and intricate-looking, but it has larger gaps so animals are able to freely go through it rather than the tiny little strings," Rafael said.

