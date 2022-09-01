Yes, more than 60 meat products have been recalled for listeria concerns

More than 87,000 pounds of ready-to-eat meat products distributed by Behrmann Meat and Processing have been recalled for possible listeria contamination.

Nearly 9 in 10 Americans eat meat as a part of their regular diet, according to a 2021 Ipsos poll.

This week, multiple reports of a “massive” meat recall due to listeria concerns have been circulating on social media. Online search trends show that many people are wondering what products are affected.

THE QUESTION

Have more than 60 meat products been recalled due to possible listeria contamination?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

Yes, more than 60 meat products have been recalled due to possible listeria contamination.

WHAT WE FOUND

Behrmann Meat and Processing, a company based out of Albers, Illinois, has recalled approximately 87,382 pounds of more than 60 ready-to-eat meat products after an investigation at a processing facility found they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on Sept. 24.

FSIS says the recalled items, which include products containing mostly pork and beef, such as bacon, sausages, and hot dogs, were produced from July 7, 2022, to Sept. 9, 2022. The recalled products have been stamped with the establishment number “EST 20917” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

“FSIS is concerned that some product(s) may be in consumers’ pantries, refrigerators, or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” FSIS said.

Most of the recalled products were shipped to retail locations and wholesale distributors in Illinois, Kentucky, and Missouri, according to FSIS. Dierbergs Markets, a supermarket chain based in Missouri, published a recall alert with a list of the recalled items on its website, saying it “has removed the following Behrmann's Sausage and Meats products due to the possibility of contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.”

“Customers who have purchased any of the recalled product from Dierbergs are urged not to consume it and instead return it for a full refund,” Dierbergs said.

Eating food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, which is a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant people and their newborns, according to FSIS and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Listeriosis symptoms include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. It can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant people. Listeriosis infection is typically treated with antibiotics.

FSIS says there have been no confirmed reports of illness or adverse reactions due to consumption of the recalled products at this time. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

“Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food,” FSIS said.

VERIFY reached out to Behrmann Meat and Processing Inc. for comment but did not hear back by the time of publication.

A full list of the recalled products along with their product codes can be found here. You can also find the product names below: