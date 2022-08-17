Gaston County Schools start earlier, are they following the law?

Gaston County Schools start Wednesday. While CMS and many other school districts in our area don't start until the 29th.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Gaston County Schools start Wednesday, while CMS and many other school districts in our area don't start until the 29th. We have gotten a lot of questions from viewers asking why Gaston County Schools can start early.

A few weeks ago, we ran a Verify story explaining why CMS can't start until August 29th, and it's because of North Carolina law.

The state statute says North Carolina schools can have a start date no earlier than the Monday closest to Aug. 26 and an end date no later than Friday closest to June 11.

However, there are some exemptions such as Charter Schools, Cooperative Innovative High Schools, Year-round Schools, and schools with weather-related calendar waivers.

After that story ran, we got questions about why Gaston County can start early, since the district doesn't fall under those exemption categories.

OUR SOURCES:

School districts submitted their calendars to the General Assembly back in June. Gaston County Schools submitted a start date of Aug. 17 and an end date of May 24.

In an email, Gaston County School district's press secretary told us the school board approved those dates because they line up with what parents and teachers want.

However, when we asked the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction about that, they told us:

"Such action is not allowed under the law."

So what happens next?

The General Council for NCDPI says quote:

"The State Board does not have a written policy for what steps to take if any Local agency does not comply with calendar laws."

She went on to say:

"The repercussions for failing to follow the law can go beyond any possible actions by the State Board of Education or Department of Public Instruction. For example, impacted individuals or groups can bring lawsuits against a local board to require the board to comply with the law and/or seek damages. "

We emailed Gaston County Schools asking if they requested an exemption or whether the state has contacted them about their start date. We are waiting to hear back.

Contact Meghan Bragg at mbragg@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.