As North Carolina families get ready to send their kids back to school, WCNC Charlotte's Verify team addresses some lingering questions about COVID and monkeypox.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thousands of North Carolina families are just days away from the first day of school. Questions remain about how to stay safe as coronavirus and monkeypox spreads in the community.

WCNC Charlotte's Verify team is fact-checking three things to know before sending kids back in the classroom.

Have the COVID-19 guidelines changed for North Carolina schools since the previous school year?

Yes, guidelines have changed for COVID-19 in schools since last year.

The guidelines have changed in two big ways: quarantine and testing guidance.

Earlier this month, the CDC scrapped routine testing recommendations for students unless COVID-19 community transmission levels are high in the area.

The CDC also no longer requires exposed students or staff to quarantine.

Is North Carolina seeing more severe COVID-19 infections in kids?

No, according to Nuse and state data, North Carolina is not seeing more severe COVID-19 infections in kids

"I wouldn't say that we're seeing more severe infections overall," Nuse said. "But because we're seeing more children infected, the numbers, the absolute numbers of children who have complications are going up. The percentages, at least with the latest data that I've seen, seem to be holding fairly steady."

Is school-based transmission of monkeypox a concern for children?

No, school-based transmission of monkeypox is not a concern for children.

Nuse said parents shouldn't be too worried about monkeypox spreading inside classrooms.

"Right now, the majority of cases still are being seen in specific adult populations," Nuse said. "But we know that skin-to-skin contact is not the only way that you can get monkeypox, that it can be transmitted through respiratory droplets."