Yes, it is possible to have a heart attack and not feel chest pain

A Facebook post has several claims on how to prevent a heart attack. We are fact-checking some of those claims.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Recently we fact-checked parts of a Facebook post that had several claims on how to prevent a heart attack. We are going to continue looking into some of those other claims.

OUR SOURCES:

THE FIRST CLAIM:

You shouldn't lie down if you are having a heart attack.

"I don’t agree with that because there are different types of heart attacks that cause your heart pressure to drop, and laying down and elevating your legs can bring some blood flow back to your heart," Dr. Kohli said.

The Mayo Clinic also states you should call 911 and chew on an Aspirin.

MORE ON WCNC: No, drinking water right before bed will not prevent heart attack or stroke

THE NEXT CLAIM:

During a heart attack, it is possible not to have chest pain.

Dr. Kohli tells WCNC this is true, and depending on the person, they can have an array of symptoms.

"Everyone feels heart pain differently," Dr. Kohli said.

"It's usually not something subtle; it catches your attention, and there are multiple symptoms it doesn’t have to be a pain it could be achiness," Dr. Kohli said.

The Mayo Clinic lists some other symptoms that may include

Pain or discomfort

Shortness of breath

Dizziness

Sweating

Dr. Kohli tells WCNC that if you have any of these symptoms, call 911.

Contact Meghan Bragg at mbragg@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

