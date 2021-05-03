VERIFY: If I had COVID-19, should I get vaccinated?

Experts say everyone should get vaccinated against the coronavirus, and you should wait 14 days after a diagnosis before getting the shot.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Question:

A viewer sent WCNC Charlotte a question asking: "If someone tested positive for COVID-19, how long should they wait before getting vaccinated?"

The Answer:

People who have recovered from COVID-19 should still get vaccinated. Health experts cite the unknowns about immunity and reinfection as the reason why everyone should get vaccinated.

Our Sources:

Our sources are, Nikki Nissen, Vice President of Clinical Operations and Chief Nursing Officer for Novant Health; Doctor Jerome Williams, Senior Vice President of Consumer engagement for Novant Health; and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Guidelines.

What We Found:

"You should be 14 days out from your diagnosis and improving, you don't have to be fully symptom-free," Nissen said.

Doctor Williams agreed, but also said you have to wait even longer if you've had COVID-19 and received antibody therapy.

"If you were treated for COVID-19 symptoms with monoclonal antibodies or complacent plasma, you should wait at least 90 days before getting a covid19 vaccine," he said.

We also looked at CDC guidelines, which say you should be vaccinated regardless of whether you already had the virus.

It also states if you were treated for COVID with antibody therapy you should wait 90 days before getting the vaccine.