How to protect your car against potholes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The winter weather we've been seeing can be harsh on roadways, sometimes creating potholes.

THE QUESTION:

Is the City of Charlotte responsible for paying for damage to your car if you hit a pothole?

WHAT WE FOUND:

That depends.

"There is an outside chance that if a pothole has been there for a long long time and a city or county has been negligent in repairing that, you could file a claim with the city," Mike Causey, North Carolina Insurance Commissioner, said.

Attorney Gary Mauney said you would have to prove that the pothole has been there for a while or that someone has already reported it.

"If you can prove constructively that this hole has been here so long otherwise if you cold confirm someone called and complained to the city you got the email and discovery that the city was aware of the hole and they had not acted in a reasonable amount of time to correct the hole," Mauney said.

The City of Charlotte said to file a claim, you can go to their website and fill out a form. You can also report a pothole by calling 311.

In certain situations, the city will pay for the damage to your car if you hit a pothole.

THE QUESTION:

Will all car insurance cover damages caused by a pothole?

THE ANSWER:

No, not all car insurance policies cover damage from potholes.

WHAT WE FOUND:

Causey tells us not all policies will cover damages.

"The most important advice I could give is to encourage everyone to check with your insurance agent to make sure you have comprehensive coverage," Causey said.

He told us if you have liability coverage, it might not cover it. However, comprehensive coverage will.

THE QUESTION:

Are there ways to prevent car damage from a pothole?

WHAT WE FOUND:

Firestone Complete Autocare said keeping your tires filled with air can be the best buffer between broken pavement and your car's rims. They also suggest keeping enough space between you and other drivers and to slow down in crummy weather. Even though potholes are unexpected, there are ways to try and lessen the damage.

