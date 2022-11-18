Stopping thieves from stealing your catalytic converter

Many social media posts suggest different ways to stop thieves from stealing your catalytic converter.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's an expensive emissions control device on vehicles, and lately, it's been highly sought after by thieves. We're talking about catalytic converters. The U.S. Justice Department just announced 21 people were arrested in five states, including North Carolina, for their roles in a nationwide catalytic converter theft ring.

Governor Roy Cooper signed a bill that would make it a felony to steal this particular auto part. However, are there ways to deter thieves from taking your catalytic converter?

Many social media posts suggest different ways to stop thieves from stealing your catalytic converter.

First, what is a catalytic converter, and why are thieves targeting them? Catalytic converters are a component of a vehicle that reduces the toxic gas and pollutants from the engine. They are targeted because of the metals in the center of the device and can be taken off a car pretty quickly. According to The Justice Department, thieves are making money by selling them, about 1,000 dollars each, at black market price.

Some on social media are throwing around ideas to help stop thieves. One theory? Pain the catalytic converter a different color.

"Painting it a different color, I don't think, is going to deter thieves. They don't care what color they are," Undercoffler said.

Undercoffler tells WCNC even if you do paint it, thieves will probably know what it is anyway, and they'll still take it.

"The reason thieves are stealing these is for the medals inside. They don't know what color it is they are going to steal if for what is inside," Undercoffler said.

The next suggestion, put another device around the part, like a gate.

"There are people you can rig up some sort of shield you would have to take your car into a shop, and they would have to weld on a thing that goes over the piece," Undercoffler said.

Undercoffler said some shops do this, and yes, it's a deterrent since maybe the thief will decide it's just too much trouble.

Finally, Engrave the car's VIN number on the part.

"The person they are selling to is also breaking the law because they don't care where the part is coming from," Undercoffler said.

The Justice Department said a VIN on the catalytic converter may help catch the thieves if the part is ever found.

Undercoffler said the best way to deter thieves, park your car in well-lit areas and in places where cameras are around.

