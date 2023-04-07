No, there's no proposed I-685 that would loop 125 miles around Charlotte

A social media user is claiming officials are proposing a large loop that extends 125 miles around Charlotte. But is that true?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you live here, most likely you have driven the loop around Charlotte known as I-485. But imagine an even bigger loop that extends 125 miles around Charlotte.

That’s an idea that one social media user claims are being proposed. But is that true?

THE QUESTION

Is there a proposed I-685 that would loop around the greater Charlotte metropolitan area?

OUR SOURCES

THE ANSWER

No, there is no proposed I-685 that would loop 125 miles around Charlotte.

WHAT WE FOUND

In an email to WCNC Charlotte, Thompson wrote that NCDOT does not have any current plans to build 1-685 around the Charlotte area.

She went on to say, it would take collaboration with planning organizations in the greater Charlotte area, and South Carolina, to make this a reality. Currently, there are no existing plans to construct another outer belt.

According to TARPO, there is currently a proposed I-685, that would run from Greensboro to the Fayetteville area instead of a loop around the greater Charlotte area.

We also took the picture from Reddit and overlaid it onto a Google map image of Charlotte and we found the roads labeled existing roads in orange are not all interstate highways.

According to the Federal Highway Administration, in order to create an interstate, the roads need to follow a specific design. So the roads that connect around the state would need to be turned into an interstate, meaning several lanes need to be added and traffic lights would need to be removed.

