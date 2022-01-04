NCDOT does not have a program where inmates are picking up litter

Viewers are asking who is responsible for picking up that trash and why they don't see many inmates on the roadway collecting litter.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We are following up on one of our verify stories. Last month we verified how the amount of trash along the roads in Charlotte has increased.

After that, someone sent us an email asking who is responsible for picking up that trash and why they don't see many inmates on the roadway collecting litter.

THE QUESTION:

Does the North Carolina Department of Transportation have a current program where inmates pick up litter?

OUR SOURCES:

THE ANSWER:

No, the North Carolina Department of Transportation does not have a current program where inmates pick up litter.

WHAT WE KNOW:

Kay said NCDOT has more than 60 contracts statewide to help pick up litter on state and county roads. He said the Department of Correction, however, is not one of them, and NCDOT hasn't had a contract with them since 2018.

He said that's because it was costing more to contract with the department of correction than with independent contractors, so NCDOT opened up bids to all.

"There are many counties that it just doesn't make sense to have inmates out on the road because you will have a lot of travel time which you have to pay for it just ends up not being enough bang for your buck," Kay said.

Kay said that once open bidding started, the department of correction did not even submit a bid to pick up litter. However, NCDOT could start contracting with other detention centers soon.

"We are currently in talks with correctional services in piedmont to get inmates on the roads collecting litter," Kay said.

Since cities and towns can create their own contracts, we also reached out to the City of Charlotte to see if inmates help collect litter on city streets.

In an email, they told us:

No prisons or jails whatsoever are contracted or used by the city.

