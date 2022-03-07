Yes, the last week was the highest 1-week uptick in national gas prices

Our Verify team sifted through data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration to look up historical gas price trends.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Average gas prices across the U.S. rose 46.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.06 a day, according to GasBuddy.

Gas prices are on the minds of millions of drivers as they prepare for spring break vacation and make summer travel plans. Experts told WCNC Charlotte the weekly uptick in prices will likely continue for some time, given the fluctuation of the market and the impending summer travel season.

THE QUESTION

Is this the biggest one-week spike Americans have seen for a gallon of gas in the last 20 years?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

Yes, the past week-to-week spike in U.S. price for a gallon of gas is the biggest one-week spike Americans have seen in 20 years.

WHAT WE FOUND

According to GasBuddy, between the week of Feb. 28 to March 7, the national average price of gas jumped 46.6 cents per gallon, averaging $4.06 per gallon.

"I haven't seen jumps like that, you know, since I've been at AAA," Wright said. "And I've been at AAA for seven years."

Going through data from EIA, there are week-to-week gas price trends for the last 22 years.

Even in 2008, when the price for a gallon of gas averaged $4.16 the week of July 7, the path to get there wasn't as dramatic as it is now.

According to Wright, the swings we're seeing now are likely here to stay for the foreseeable future.