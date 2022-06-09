VERIFY: Do you have to pay for a library card?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As school is wrapping up, it's time to start thinking about summer activities for your little ones. Of course, you want to keep the kids active and learning and the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library system can do just that.
When you think of library cards you usually think of borrowing a book, but there is much more to the plastic.
OUR SOURCES:
THE QUESTION:
Do you have to pay for a library card if you live in Mecklenburg County?
THE ANSWER:
No, you do not have to pay for a library card if you live in Mecklenburg County.
"If you live in Mecklenburg county, there is no charge for a library card also, if you own property in Mecklenburg county, there is no charge," Pringle said.
You just need your license or proof of address. If you don't live in Mecklenburg County, Pringle tells us that's when it would cost you money.
"There is a $45 annual fee that we charge for non-residents," Pringle said.
THE NEXT QUESTION:
Can you check out more than just books?
THE ANSWER:
Yes, you can check out more than just books.
"You can check out movies, you can check out DVDs, we do have some online resources available like PBS video," Pringle said.
You can also check out:
- Laptops
- Audiobooks
- Get books online like ebooks
- Use computers in the Library
THE QUESTION:
Is there a fine if you return books late?
THE ANSWER:
No, there are no fines if you return your books late.
The library recently got rid of late fees, but the books still need to be returned by a certain time.
"Within the three weeks of the due date," Pringle said.
As for an ebook, it will delete automatically from your device within three weeks. If you lose a borrowed book, there is still a fine.
The Charlotte Mecklenburg Library system is also doing a summer program called Summer Break. You can learn more about the program here.
