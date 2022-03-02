With so many people moving to Charlotte, and the pandemic cutting programs, has Mecklenburg County seen more litter on its roadways?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When you're driving on the roadways, do you spot litter?

In North Carolina, it could cost you up to $2,000 in fines if you're caught being a litterbug.

THE QUESTION:

Did Mecklenburg County see more litter on the roads in 2021 than in previous years?

THE ANSWER:

Yes, Mecklenburg County did see more litter on the roads in 2021 than in previous years.

OUR SOURCES:

"Unfortunately, the roadsides are treated like a dumping ground," Thompson said.

Jennifer Thompson told us NCDOT manages 3,000 miles of traffic lanes in Mecklenburg County, and a lot of roads, which means a lot of trash.

"We don’t just see trash on the roadsides we also see large boxes of furniture," Thompson said.

Here is the breakdown:

Back in 2019 1..05 million pounds of litter was collected in Mecklenburg County.

2020- 1.16 Million Pounds

2021- 1.3 Million Pounds

That's a 24 percent increase over three years ago.

Thompson attributes this increase to the rise in new Charlotte residents, combined with budget cuts due to the pandemic, which impacted the trash pickup schedule.

"During the pandemic, it got worse because our revenues declined. So we were not able to stick to those four-week cycles as often as we wanted to," Thompson said.

Meanwhile, the City of Charlotte provides City services that address litter but also offers volunteer efforts, keep Charlotte beautiful is run by the City's housing and neighborhood services. Through volunteer efforts, "Keep Charlotte Beautiful" collected 3,612 bags of litter in 2021.

So far this year, Thompson told us they have picked up 194,000 pounds of litter in Mecklenburg County and 1.4 million pounds statewide.

