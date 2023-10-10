No, for October, Longhorn Steakhouse is not offering a free dinner for 2 on social media

A social media post that's making the rounds is offering a free meal at a popular chain restaurant.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Who doesn't love a good deal?

But sometimes, they can be too good to be true. A social media post that's making the rounds is offering a free meal at a popular chain restaurant.

THE CLAIM:

Longhorn Steak is offering a free dinner and drink for two at any of their restaurants if they post and comment.

OUR SOURCES:

THE ANSWER:

No, for the month of October, Longhorn Steakhouse is not offering a free dinner for two on social media.

WHAT WE FOUND:

Darden Restaurants, which owns the Longhorn Steakhouse chain, told WCNC Charlotte:

"This offer is not real and cannot be redeemed."

The Facebook post shared by Longhorn Steakhouse's Fans looks real with pictures from the Longhorns website, but Bartholomy said that's how they get you.

"With this Longhorn one, they lifted a picture right of their website that is the CEO of Longhorn," Bartholomy said.

For people who share or comment on the post, Bartholomy said this is a way scammers can get your information. What's next? They may reach out to you on messenger or ask you to fill out a survey or click on links for the free deal.

"That's their ploy just to get you to give up that type of information, and unfortunately, it's working for them," Bartholomy said.

He said if you see a free deal like this, go to the actual website or even talk to the business and ask if it's real before you click on any links. If you did click on the link and give out information, call your credit card company, or you can report it to the three credit report agencies, just in case.

