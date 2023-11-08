VERIFY: Why the owner of the 900-pound bull on the loose in Charlotte could face charges

Are the owners liable for injuries or damage it causes while it’s running around?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 900-pound longhorn bull is still on the loose in Charlotte after escaping a pasture during Monday's severe weather outbreak.

The bull's owner is working with Charlotte-Mecklenburg police's animal control unit to capture the animal but many people are wondering what kind of consequences they'll face if the bull damages property or injures someone while on the run.

Yes, the owner of livestock that gets loose can be held financial liable and even possibly criminally responsible if their animal injures someone or damages their property.

According to NC State, livestock owners have a list of specific rules they need to follow when caring for animals on their property. This could include ensuring your fence is high enough to keep livestock contained or your locks are working as they should.

If not, Mauney said anyone who’s injured or has property damaged by loose livestock can use that information to prove the owner was negligent.

"So whatever the industry standard is, that level is going to be a level of conduct that you're expected to adhere to," Mauney said.

There are, however, instances when the owner might not be responsible.

"Let's say that there was a lightning bolt, and it hit the lock on the gate of the fence and sprung the thing loose," Mauney said. "Well, the owner of the livestock has absolutely no control over that."

Then there’s the question of “criminal” liability. Mauney said an owner could possibly face criminal charges for damage or injury caused by their loose livestock. It depends on the facts of the case, though.

“It's really important that if you own livestock, particularly something like a bull that could hurt people or things, that you operate with reasonable care, and that's what our law requires you to do," Mauney said.

