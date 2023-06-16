Yes, lottery winnings have increased in Mecklenburg County this year

Recently we have seen several big lottery wins right here in Mecklenburg County. So far this year, the total amount of prizes won is more than $220 million.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Recently we have seen several big lottery wins right here in Mecklenburg County.

The latest win, last week, was a quick-pick ticket from Adams Mart on Elm Lane in Charlotte. That prize? $100,000.

Someone else brought home $5 million from a winning ticket at the Harris Teeter on South Blvd.

THE QUESTION:

Is Mecklenburg County seeing more lottery winnings this year?

SOURCES:

THE ANSWER:

Yes, Mecklenburg County is seeing more winnings so far this year, which boils down to more people playing, more wins, and just a lot of luck.

WHAT WE FOUND:

Data from the North Carolina Education Lottery shows in 2023, Mecklenburg County is on a hot streak. So far this fiscal year, which ends at the end of June, the total amount of prizes won is more than $220 million. That's $22 million more than Mecklenburg County gamblers won in all of 2022.

"There has been an increase in winners, but that also could be because there are more people living there now and more people playing," Larowe said.

According to Larowe, since 2018, Mecklenburg County has the second-highest lottery sales in the state behind Wake County, which has a slightly higher population.

Playing the lottery is a form of gambling. If you are concerned about your gambling or worried about a friend, you can call the NC Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-877-718-5543. You can also contact the National Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.



"Counties like Wake and Mecklenburg that have the most number of people, we will see the most total wins," Larowe said.

But even though Mecklenburg County is striking it rich, Larowe said it doesn't mean you should travel to this county to get a ticket.

"We never tell people to go to another county because it is completely random, and it's just about getting lucky," Larowe said.

The odds of winning a big prize are still not all that great.

"For Powerball, you have one in 292 million to win the jackpot," Larowe said.

You're far more likely to get struck by lightning. Encyclopedia Brittanica pegs those odds at 1 in 15,000.

