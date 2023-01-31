Breaking down data on Mass shootings

Data from Gun Violence Archive shows the number of mass shootings are 50 percent higher than they were last year at this time.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Los Angeles the latest spot for mass shootings. On Saturday, three people were killed, and at least four wounded outside a short-term rental home in Beverly Crest.

We are only a month into this new years, but there have already been several mass shootings in the U.S.

At least five mass shootings in California so far, and several others around the country. As police work around the clock to investigate these shootings Mark Bryant, the Executive Director of Gun Violence Archive, is also busy collecting information about these shootings.

SOURCES:

Mark Bryant, Executive Director for Gun Violence Archive

Police Reports from several departments

In 2013 Bryant started this website that collects data on gun violence all across the country.

"We have 24 researchers, primarily masters of information science, and they go through a series of steps with about 5,00 0 to 6,000 sources every day," Bryant said.

From the data, they have collected a total of 49 mass shootings that have occurred in the U.S. so far this year.

"A mass shooting is four or more people that have been shot or killed, not including the shooter," Bryant said.

He tells us the number of mass shootings is 50% higher than they were last year at this time.

"Mass shootings account for about 6 percent of our work. The rest is domestic violence and bar shootings," Bryant said.

According to the Gun Violence Archive data, the total number of deaths from gun violence this year is 3,464. As far as mass shootings, Bryant tells WCNC that 2022's numbers were down from 2021

"Mass shootings in 2021 was higher than 2022 by about 50," Bryant said.

Overall, numbers from gun violence, however, continue to increase steadily.

