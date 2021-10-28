What you should know before heading to the polls on Election Day

Voters across the Carolinas will head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 2 to cast their ballot in critical municipal races. Here's what you need to know before you vote.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Tuesday, Nov. 2, many people in the Charlotte area will head to the polls to cast their ballot in municipal races in North Carolina and South Carolina.

Charlotte's local elections, including the races for mayor and city council, as well as the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education, were delayed until next year because delayed U.S. Census data pushed back redistricting. However, many communities around Charlotte, including Davidson, Huntersville and Matthews, will have local elections next week.

WCNC Charlotte's VERIFY team has some do's and don'ts for voters before they cast their ballot.

THE QUESTION

Do you need an ID in order to vote?

THE ANSWER:

No, you don't need an ID. In 2019, a federal district court judge blocked North Carolina's voter ID requirement. Until the court lifts that injunction, voters will not have to show ID to get a ballot.

THE QUESTION:

Can you wear a t-shirt suggesting voting for your party?

THE ANSWER:

Yes. Dickerson says voters are allowed to wear whatever they want, including t-shirts, buttons and stickers that endorse their candidate. However, there are limits on a person's behavior while at the polls.

"If they are in the precinct or in the voting place and they are screaming, 'I want everyone to vote for Joe Smith or whatever,' no, that's not fine," Dickerson said.,

THE QUESTION:

Can you take a picture of yourself while voting?

THE ANSWER:

No, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections, it's illegal in North Carolina to take a ballot selfie.

Early voting ends on Saturday, Oct. 30. Polls will open for voters on Tuesday at 6:30 a.m.