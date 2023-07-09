Here's how much money could North Carolina make in medical marijuana sales

Legalizing medical marijuana is something the General Assembly has debated over the years.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Recreational marijuana could soon be legal in a small part of North Carolina. The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians is considering recreational use on the tribe’s reservation.

Senate Bill 3 also known as the NC Compassionate Care Act breaks down the potential fiscal impact of legalizing medical marijuana in the state.

The bill estimates the state could make $15.1 million in the next fiscal year if medical marijuana was legalized. This would mostly come from patient and caregiver card application fees, with the state also getting 10% of the gross revenue. By 2028 that number could jump to $44.4 million.

A Meredith poll conducted back in February shows almost 75% of respondents favored legalizing medical marijuana with majorities in every demographic supporting the effort.

Legalizing recreational marijuana could bring in even more money to the state. For example, in 2022, Colorado collected more than $325 million in cannabis tax revenue.

