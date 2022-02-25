Will the MLB lockout affect the schedule for Charlotte Knights?

The MLB has given owners and players union a deadline of Monday to agree on a new collective bargaining agreement.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The MLB has given owners and players union a deadline of Monday to agree on a new collective bargaining agreement.

The MLB already canceled the first week of spring training games for major league players.

THE QUESTION:

Does the MLB lockout also affect the schedule for minor league teams like the Charlotte Knights?

OUR SOURCES:

THE ANSWER:

No, the MLB lockout does not affect minor league teams' schedules like the Charlotte Knights.

WHAT WE FOUND:

According to the Minor League Baseball Players Association, in collective bargaining, the association represents players on the 40-man roster.

Under MLB standards, that's a combination of players on the 26 man roster, plus major league players who are on the injury lists or are taking other approved leave and some minor league players.

That means all non-roster players who are a part of the farm system are eligible to report, practice and play.

We reached out to the Charlotte Knights, and in an email, Viola said their season is scheduled to begin on April 4 in Norfolk and April 12 for their home opener at Truist field. Our Verify reporter, Meghan Bragg, asked if the lockout continues, would those games be played as scheduled? Viola confirmed to us that they would run business as usual.

