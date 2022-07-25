Your monkeypox questions answered

Cases in N.C. now total 38, with at least 18 in Mecklenburg County. WCNC Charlotte's VERIFY team tackles claims about how it spreads and who it's impacting.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina health officials are moving to get ahead of monkeypox spread, with disease education and vaccine distribution.

According to North Carolina's monkeypox dashboard, the state had at least 38 confirmed cases of the virus as of Tuesday morning. Mecklenburg County Public Health reports at least 18 of those cases are in the county.

While the urgency to prevent further outbreaks is high, the CDC still classifies monkeypox as low risk to the general population, with cases generally rare.

Can monkeypox transmit through the air?

Yes, monkeypox can transmit through the air, but it takes close, sustained contact.

The CDC states the interaction would have to be "face-to-face," like what can happen when living with someone or caring for someone. The agency states that casual conversations with an infected person, or passing by them in a store would not spread the virus.

The respiratory secretions that carry monkeypox also don't linger in the air long, and there have been no reports of long-range airborne transmission, the CDC states.

In a June update, the agency wrote, "In instances where people who have monkeypox have travelled on airplanes, no known cases of monkeypox occurred in people seated around them, even on long international flights."

Monday, Mecklenburg Public Health said none of the county's 18 cases involved airborne transmission.

Is monkeypox a new virus?

No, monkeypox is not a new virus.

According to the CDC, monkeypox was discovered in 1958 when two outbreaks of a pox-like disease occurred in colonies of monkeys kept for research. However, the source of the disease is unknown.

"Monkeypox is its own virus it's different than chickenpox, smallpox -- it does not spread as easily as COVID," Dr. Washington said.

Is monkeypox a sexually transmitted disease?

No, monkeypox is not a sexually transmitted disease.

"It's actually the contact with it on someone's skin or bodily fluids that are the point of infections so this is not considered an STI cause you don't need to have sexual contact to transmit it," Washington said.

The CDC also said it could spread through direct contact with infectious rash or face-to-face contact.

Does monkeypox only affect gay and bisexual men?

No, monkeypox does not only affect gay and bisexual men.

Here in Mecklenburg County, Smith said so far men having sex with other men are reporting cases the most in the county.

"Men who have sex with men have been affected," Smith said.

However, Washington said the virus can affect anyone.

'It's important to note that anyone is at risk," Washington said.

Is anyone eligible to get the monkeypox vaccine?

No, not everyone is eligible for the monkeypox vaccine.

Right now, vaccines are limited, so it is only for people in high-risk groups.

"Anyone who identifies as a man who has sex with other men or transgender individual for anyone who reports in the last 90 days having multiple sex partners having a STI of any kind or receiving PrEP," Washington said.

Washington said people who have been in close contact with someone diagnosed with monkeypox in the last 14 days are eligible for the vaccine.

