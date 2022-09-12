According to the American Heart Association, cardiac death is almost 5% higher during the holidays.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This map from the CDC shows death from heart attacks using the latest data from 2018-2020. The darker reds show counties with higher death rates. Here in Mecklenburg County, the data shows a lower heart attack death rate.

However, there's one question this map doesn't answer, is there a time when heart attacks are more likely to happen?

THE QUESTION:

Are there more heart attacks during the holidays?

OUR SOURCES:

THE ANSWER:

Yes, more heart attacks do occur during the holidays.

WHAT WE FOUND:

According to the American Heart Association, more than 356,000 cardiac arrests occur outside the hospital in the U.S. each year. However, according to the American Heart Association, cardiac death is almost 5% higher during the holidays.

"It does have a higher incident at this time of year," Kohli said.

Dr. Kohli and Novant Health both agree there are several reasons why heart attacks spike during Christmas and New Year.

"We are usually out of our routines. We are traveling a lot more. We may be eating and drinking more alcohol than usual, so we fall off the wagon and don't get enough sleep or exercise," Kohli said.

Excessive eating, drinking, and stress can put a lot of strain on your heart, according to Dr. Kohli. We also tend to put off things during the holidays, including care.

"We see the most heart attacks occurring on the 25th, followed by the 26th, followed by New Year's Day," Kohli said.

If something doesn't feel right, Dr. Kohli suggests getting it checked out and staying on track.

"Make sure you are taking your regular medication and drinking plenty of water," Kohli said.

Contact Meghan Bragg at mbragg@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.