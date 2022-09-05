Mosquito myths answered

As warmer weather rolls in and rain expect to see more mosquitoes. We are going through some common myths about mosquitoes.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — From the rain we got Friday and Saturday, you will want to make sure there is no standing water around your home because that could attract mosquitoes.

With the warmer weather and rain, you can expect to see more mosquitoes.

OUR SOURCES:

THE FIRST QUESTION:

Do all mosquitoes bite?

ANSWER:

No, not all mosquitoes bite

WHAT WE FOUND:

According to the CDC, only female mosquitoes will suck your blood. Black tells us the reason; they need the blood to lay eggs.

"The female can lay up to 1000 eggs in her lifetime, so she needs the blood that she can get from us to feed her to give her the energy to lay all those eggs," Black said.

THE NEXT QUESTION:

Do mosquitoes die right after they bite you?

THE ANSWER:

No, mosquitoes don't die right away after they bite you.

WHAT WE FOUND:

"That's not true," Black said.

Black tells us the female mosquito can bite you up to four times in one sitting in order to get enough blood.

THE QUESTION:

Can certain foods help repel mosquitoes?

THE ANSWER:

No, eating certain foods does not help repel mosquitoes.

WHAT WE FOUND:

"Some people think if you eat lots of onion, garlic, or spicy peppers, you will be less attractive to mosquitoes," Black said.

However, according to research from the University of Florida, there is no specific evidence that any food will make a person less attractive to mosquitoes.

THE QUESTION:

Does drinking alcohol attract mosquitoes?

THE ANSWER:

Yes, drinking alcohol can attract mosquitoes.

WHAT WE FOUND:

"Mosquitos are attracted to people if they are drinking alcohol so while they can smell it on your breath, they can smell it on your perspiration beer take it to the next level," Black said.

According to the National Library of Medicine, people who drank alcohol had higher levels of ethanol that attracted mosquitoes. The study found more mosquitoes landed on people who were consuming alcohol versus those who were not drinking.

Other things that can attract mosquitoes:

Perfume

Colognes

Lotions

Anything with fragrance in it

You also want to make sure you don't have standing water in your yard since that can serve as a breeding ground for more mosquitoes, and you can always use bug spray to help repel them.

